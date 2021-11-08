NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 9?

Did Any Rebels Standout in Week 9 of the NFL Season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays in order to build a college resume that will allow them to play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

Houston Texans RB Scottie Phillips was not part of the offensive game plan in his second NFL outing. The fourth string back carried the ball one time for two yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded two total tackles in a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown made five receptions for 42 yards in a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden had a productive week out of the backfield. The veteran back recorded eight carries for 54 yards and two catches for 27 receiving yards in a win versus the Carolina Panthers.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught every ball thrown his way on Sunday. The former Rebel caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is a look at Engram's touchdown grab that put the Giants on the board first:

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore had the best game of his young, promising career. The rookie wideout hauled in 7 receptions for a career-high 84 yards and two touchdowns. Moore’s first NFL touchdown was a 19-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Here is a look at every catch Moore made on his career day:

