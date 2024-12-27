Numbers Deep Dive: Three Season-Defining Stats for Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss football has had an interesting season, to say the least.
The Rebels finished the 2024 campaign at 9-3 (5-3 in SEC play), and ranked No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are set to take on Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, but what lead Ole Miss to where it is now? Three statistical categories tell the story.
Let's dive in below.
1. The Running Game
The Rebels had a below-average rushing attack this season, in large part due to the absence of Ulysses Bentley IV and a season-ending injury to Henry Parrish. The Rebels ranked 45th in rushing, down from last season's 41st ranking. While four places may not seem like much, the lack of consistency at the running back position hurt production tremendously and provided crucial shortcomings in the three losses the team suffered. With a concentrated effort to bring in fresh talent at running back, look for an increase in production next season.
2. The Passing Game
On the flip side of No. 1, the Rebel passing attack was the mainstay of offensive production in 2024. With quarterback Jaxson Dart breaking Eli Manning's career passing yard record, it was an extremely productive year for Lane Kifin & Co.
The Rebels ranked third nationally in passing and first in the SEC with over 4,000 yards. With key weapons Tre Harris, Jaxson Dart, and Jordan Watkins heading for the draft, the program has made a concerted effort to being in a litany of fresh talent, with big names such as Caleb Cunningham and De'Zhaun Stribling signing with the program.
Despite such big departures, the Rebel passing attack should undoubtedly have another big campaign in 2025.
3. The Defensive Line
The Ole Miss defense has long been seen as the "kryptonite" for the Rebels, but not this season. The Rebels defensive line had one of the best performances in school history during the 2024 campaign.
As a unit, Ole Miss ranked second in the nation in run defense, allowing just over 1,000 yards and holding opposing offenses to just seven rushing scores all season. The defensive line also came away with 53 sacks on the year, the most in the nation.
Despite the departures of Princely Umanmielien and Walter Nolen, the Rebels are once again replenishing the defensive line through the transfer portal. Expect another big year from defensive coordinator Pete Golding in 2025.
The final game of Ole Miss' 2024 season is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Jan. 2. The game will be televised on ESPN.