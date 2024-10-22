Oklahoma Names Starting QB For Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss Football
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and the visiting newcomers to the SEC have had a tumultuous few days on offense.
Oklahoma changed quarterbacks during the middle of its game against South Carolina on Saturday, and it also fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell following the loss to the Gamecocks. Now, the Sooners have officially announced who their starting quarterback will be on Saturday in Oxford, going with the original starter Jackson Arnold.
Sooner head coach Brent Venables made the announcement official on an installment of "Sooner Sports Talk" this week.
Arnold was benched for Michael Hawkins Jr. earlier this year after struggling against the Tennessee Volunteers, but Hawkins was in turn benched for Arnold last week, bringing the former gunslinger back to the spotlight. So far this season, Arnold has thrown for 763 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin discussed some of Oklahoma's quarterback uncertainty on Monday during a press conference.
"I think both guys move around really well," Kiffin said. "Both are big time talents, so we've got to make sure we take care of ourselves and play really well."
The Rebels and Sooners are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
