Ole Miss NFL Draft Tracker: Snoop Conner Selected by Jaguars

Welcome to the Ole Miss NFL Draft Tracker. Check back here for updates on Rebels selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and numerous Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to hear their names called over the course of the weekend.

Sam Williams was the first Rebel taken in the draft on Friday night, going to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 56 overall pick. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral fell all the way to round three, going No. 94 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

The quarterback spoke earlier in the week about conversations he had with former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown leading up to the draft. Brown himself was part of a draft day trade between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are." 

Corral will now head to the NFC South to a quarterback room that also has Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. 

Check back here as Ole Miss players are taken off the board, whether it be through the draft or undrafted free agency following the festivities this weekend.

Sam Williams

Round Two, No. 56 Overall, Dallas Cowboys -- EDGE Sam Williams

Round Three, No. 94 Overall, Carolina Panthers -- QB Matt Corral

Round Five, No. 154 Overall, Jacksonville Jaguars -- RB Snoop Conner

Ole Miss NFL Draft Tracker: Snoop Conner Selected by Jaguars

