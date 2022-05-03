Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Reveals Jalen Hurts Pushed Eagles To Trade For Him

Brown already has a quarterback connection in the Philadelphia locker room.

A.J. Brown is in the process of changing cities and franchises after he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles last week during the NFL Draft. 

Entering the draft, it was unclear if Brown would be on the move, but he apparently had an advocate already in the Philly locker room: QB Jalen Hurts. Sports Illustrated had the original story, which you can find here.

Brown and Hurts have a friendship that extends back to the wide receiver's recruitment days. Hurts attempted to recruit Brown to Alabama during his high school career, and the two remained friends afterwards.

USATSI_11174157

A.J. Brown

USATSI_11409825

A.J. Brown

USATSI_11691107

A.J. Brown

Brown obviously chose to attend Ole Miss, but Hurts has apparently kept those ties in mind and finally got his wish--the wide receiver is now his teammate.

According to Brown at his introductory press conference with the Eagles on Monday, Hurts put a "bug in [the Eagles'] ear," and pushed the team to get a deal done.

Brown finished his Ole Miss career as the school leader in receiving yards with 2,984 and the career leader in 100-yard receiving games with 12. Since joining the NFL in 2019, Brown has accumulated 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns, all of which have come with the Titans.

USATSI_11959746

Jalen Hurts

USATSI_11967477

Jalen Hurts

USATSI_12052572

Jalen Hurts

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, selected in the third round of this year's draft by the Carolina Panthers, had a conversation with Brown leading up to the draft about preparation for the NFL.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

USATSI_11409825
Football

