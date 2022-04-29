Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Traded to Eagles for 18th Overall Draft Pick

The former Rebel is on his way to Philadelphia from Nashville as of Thursday night.

LAS VEGAS -- The Tennessee Titans have traded former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the news on Twitter on Thursday night in the midst of the draft in Las Vegas.

Ian Rapoport also reported that Brown has signed a contract extension with Philadelphia since his signing, something that the Titans were unwilling to offer, per reports.

Brown's new deal with the Eagles is reportedly a four-year extension worth $100 million with $57 million guaranteed. Russini reports that Brown did not attend voluntary workouts with the Titans this offseason due to tension with a desired contract extension.

Brown was a standout at Ole Miss during his career, finishing his time in Oxford as the all-time leading receiver in Ole Miss history with 2,984 yards. He also tallied the most 100-yard receiving games in Ole Miss history with 12.

During his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, Brown amassed 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. He will now head to the NFC East after three seasons in the NFL and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

