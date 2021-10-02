October 2, 2021
Ole Miss Dominated By Alabama In Tuscaloosa 42-21

The Rebels could get nothing of substance going against the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.
No. 12 Ole Miss was dominated by top-ranked Alabama on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 42-21 final score.

Ole Miss got the ball to start the game and turned it over on fourth down deep in Alabama territory, a theme that persisted throughout much of the first half. In all, the Rebels were 2-for-5 on fourth down conversions on the day, and they were dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football. The Rebels mustered 78 rushing yards on the day paired with 213 in the passing category. Alabama, by comparison, put up over 400 yards on offense.

For a game that received national hype leading into the weekend, Alabama put it away early and left little doubt in the outcome. Bryce Young was electric in the Alabama offense, and the Crimson Tide defense stymied what had been one of the nation's top offenses coming into the week.

Now, the Rebels will lick their wounds and return home to face Arkansas in Oxford next Saturday. The Razorbacks suffered a similar fate on Saturday, being blown out by Georgia 37-0. Although the weekend didn't go well for Ole Miss or Arkansas, Saturday's matchup could still go a long way in determining the pecking order of the SEC West this season.

A kickoff time for Ole Miss and Arkansas has yet to be announced.

