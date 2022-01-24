Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Sets Postseason NFL Record

Former Ole Miss walk-on Dawson Knox continues to impress in the NFL, and the stud tight end has now set a playoff record.

The Ole Miss football Twitter account tweeted this a few hours before Knox and the Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

During the Buffalo Bills' 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots last week in the Wild Card Round, Knox set a post-season NFL record, becoming the first tight end in league history to catch two touchdowns in the first quarter of a playoff game.

Against the Patriots in the Wild Card round, Knox recorded five receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per reception. Knox has been reliable all season for young quarterback Josh Allen and remained dominant last week catching all five passes thrown his way in the game.

In the 2021 regular season, Knox hauled in 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, all career-highs. Knox ended the 2021 regular season in a four-way tie for the tight end touchdown reception title with Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Knox's two best games in 2021 were against the Kansas City Chiefs in week five and the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. Against the Chiefs, Knox hauled in three receptions for a season-high 117 yards and one touchdown. On Thanksgiving Day, Knox only recorded three catches but made them count as he found the end zone twice and totaled 32 yards.

