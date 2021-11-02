NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 8?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 8 of the NFL Season?

During football season, Ole Miss players try to forge a path on Saturdays in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton had a quiet game recording two total tackles and a quarterback hit in a loss to the New York Jets.

Houston Texans RB Scottie Phillips saw his first action of the season and had five rushing attempts for 11 yards along with two catches for nine yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram had three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

New York Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore hauled in six passes for 67 yards and had one rushing attempt for four yards in a surprising win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught every ball thrown his way on Sunday. The star wideout recorded six receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Metcalf’s first touchdown of the day is very reminiscent of Calvin Johnson's time in Detroit:

Tennessee Titans WR AJ Brown was the most productive Ole Miss alum in Week 8. Brown made 10 receptions for 155 yards and 1 touchdown in an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown reached a new career-high in yardage this past Sunday with 155 yards. This is also the second week in a row that Brown has recorded at least eight receptions, 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Here is a look at Brown’s career game from this past Sunday:

