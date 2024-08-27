Ole Miss Announces Sellout of Home 2024 SEC Games
The hype is building for the Ole Miss Rebels' 2024 college football season, and that is now reflected in ticket sales as on Tuesday, the football program announced that it had sold out all of its conference home games for the upcoming campaign.
According to a press release, the only single-game tickets remaining for this season are to non-conference home matchups that the Rebels have in the early portions of the season.
Ole Miss has an intriguing SEC schedule this year, including its matchups that will come at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels will open SEC play at home against Kentucky on Sept. 28, and they will later play host to Oklahoma (Oct. 26), Georgia (Nov. 9) and Mississippi State (Nov. 29).
One contest that still has single-game tickets available is this weekend's season opener against the Furman Paladins. The Rebels will also play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Georgia Southern Eagles in non-conference play, and tickets that were returned from visiting team allotments for those games are still available through the Ole Miss ticket office.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Furman is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.