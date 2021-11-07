Ole Miss Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After Beating Liberty 27-14

Ole Miss moves up in the AP Poll after beating Liberty ahead of matchup against Texas A&M.

After beating its former head coach Hugh Freeze and Top NFL Prospect Malik Willis, Ole Miss moves up three spots to No. 12 in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

Both Ole Miss and Texas A&M will be in the Top 15 when they face off next Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. CT. Texas A&M moved up two spots in the Top 25 after stomping No. 16 Auburn 20-3 in College Station on Saturday.

The Aggies have had a rollercoaster of a season so far. A&M started the season as the No. 6 team in the nation but then were upset by No. 16 Arkansas in week four, and then in week five fell to Mississippi State. A week later, however, the unranked Aggies upset No. 1 Alabama and ever since have looked like a team on a mission to play UGA in the SEC Championship.

The Rebels are tied with the Aggies currently as far as overall record is concerned with both teams sitting at 7-2. The last time these two programs met on the gridiron was in 2019 with the Aggies winning 24-17. Ole Miss and A&M did not meet in 2020 due to positive COVID-19 tests in both programs. The Aggies lead the series all-time against the Rebels 9-1, and Ole Miss last beat A&M in 2015 by a final score of 23-3.

The other SEC teams in the AP Top 25 include No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 16 Auburn. Kentucky lost their No. 18 ranking after losing to unranked Tennessee, and Mississippi State is no longer ranked following their loss to unranked Arkansas.

If No. 12 Ole Miss can manage a win against No. 11 Texas A&M next week, the Rebels will keep their New Years Six Bowl Game hopes alive and possibly move into the Top 10.

