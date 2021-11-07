Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After Beating Liberty 27-14

    Ole Miss moves up in the AP Poll after beating Liberty ahead of matchup against Texas A&M.
    Author:

    After beating its former head coach Hugh Freeze and Top NFL Prospect Malik Willis, Ole Miss moves up three spots to No. 12 in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

    Both Ole Miss and Texas A&M will be in the Top 15 when they face off next Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. CT. Texas A&M moved up two spots in the Top 25 after stomping No. 16 Auburn 20-3 in College Station on Saturday.

    The Aggies have had a rollercoaster of a season so far. A&M started the season as the No. 6 team in the nation but then were upset by No. 16 Arkansas in week four, and then in week five fell to Mississippi State. A week later, however, the unranked Aggies upset No. 1 Alabama and ever since have looked like a team on a mission to play UGA in the SEC Championship.

    The Rebels are tied with the Aggies currently as far as overall record is concerned with both teams sitting at 7-2. The last time these two programs met on the gridiron was in 2019 with the Aggies winning 24-17. Ole Miss and A&M did not meet in 2020 due to positive COVID-19 tests in both programs. The Aggies lead the series all-time against the Rebels 9-1, and Ole Miss last beat A&M in 2015 by a final score of 23-3.

    Recommended for You

    The other SEC teams in the AP Top 25 include No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 16 Auburn. Kentucky lost their No. 18 ranking after losing to unranked Tennessee, and Mississippi State is no longer ranked following their loss to unranked Arkansas.

    If No. 12 Ole Miss can manage a win against No. 11 Texas A&M next week, the Rebels will keep their New Years Six Bowl Game hopes alive and possibly move into the Top 10. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    No. 12 AP TOP 25
    Football

    Ole Miss Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After Beating Liberty 27-14

    23 seconds ago
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    SEC Snapshot: Georgia, Texas A&M Dominant while Dan Mullen's Seat Heats Up

    3 hours ago
    IMG_4783
    Basketball

    Through the Lens: Recapping Ole Miss' 83-76 Friday Night Win Over Trevecca

    4 hours ago
    34AlUua
    Football

    College Gameday Is Heading To Oxford

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17105390
    Football

    Ole Miss Twitter Trolls Freeze After Rebel Victory

    22 hours ago
    Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Despite D-Line Frenzy, Ole Miss Sloppy in Close of Liberty

    23 hours ago
    unnamed-1
    Football

    Ole Miss Defense Has Record-Setting Day vs. Liberty Flames Despite Second Half

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17106748
    Football

    Corral Creates Magic vs. Liberty's Willis in Ole Miss Win

    23 hours ago