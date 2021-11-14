Ole Miss Moves Up In Newest AP Top 25 Poll After Victory Over Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are back in the top 10 after beating the Texas A&M Aggies 29-19.

Following a 29-19 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Ole Miss Rebels have moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll and are once again the No. 10 team in the country.

The Rebels' overall record improved to 8-2, and their record at home this season stayed perfect at 6-0. Ole Miss truly played like a top 10 team on Saturday, and it’s all thanks to their defense.

The Rebel defense shut out A&M in the first half, and in the second half, Ashanti Cistrunk picked off Aggie QB Zac Calzada which led to a 13-yard rushing touchdown from RB Snoop Conner two plays later. On the next possession for the A&M offense, Calzada threw an interception to Ole Miss DB A.J. Finley who took it 52 yards to the end zone for a pick-six, putting Ole Miss up 29-13.

It was a quiet but effective day for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. The Heisman candidate threw for 247 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

After losing to Ole Miss, Texas A&M dropped to 7-3 on the season and moved down five spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll. With no shot at a 10-win season, A&M has one more SEC opponent on the schedule and will look to spoil Ed Orgeron’s last regular-season game with LSU.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, has a chance to finish the regular season with 10 wins for the first time since 2015. All the Rebels have to do is beat Vanderbilt in Oxford next Saturday and Mississippi State on Thanksgiving in the annual Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will kick off next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.