Ole Miss Appears Outside The Top 15 In Final Regular Season AP Poll
The College Football Playoff poll is the one that counts toward making it to the 12-team postseason, but it's nice to be recognized on any level.
Ole Miss appeared at No. 16 in the Associated Press' final regular season poll for the 2024 campaign, at 9-3. However, losses to Kentucky, LSU, and Florida weren't enough to sway the committee's opinion.
South Carolina, whom the Rebels beat by 24 points in Columbia, appeared at No. 14, one spot above Miami (FL) and a spot behind Clemson (No. 13). The Tigers lost to the Gamecocks 17-14 in Week 14's rivalry showdown at Death Valley, but bested SMU in the ACC title game to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss also officially missed the College Football Playoff field on Selection Sunday, so the Rebels will now await their bowl game destination after a litany of projections have been released in recent weeks.
For the Rebels, ESPN projected for them to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium against Iowa. Another opponent could be Minnesota, but the criteria state that the bowl game must have a team from the SEC and Big Ten.
Ole Miss will have a chance to finish with 10 wins for the third time in five years under Lane Kiffin with a victory in the bowl game.