Ole Miss Wins Wild Shootout Over Arkansas 52-51

The Rebels picked up their first SEC win of the year on homecoming.

There were rushing yards and points galore in Ole Miss' 52-45 victory over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Arkansas had a chance to tie or win the game as regulation expired, but it failed on a two-point conversion to give the Rebels the win.

Both teams pushed past the 300-yard mark on the ground, and for Ole Miss, Matt Corral made his presence felt both on the ground and through the air, scoring twice in both categories as he continues to solidify himself in the Heisman race, even after a loss a week ago.

READ MORE: Alabama Fans Troll Lane Kiffin With Popcorn Gift

Snoop Conner had an impressive second half for the Rebels, scoring on the ground three times, including once from 51 and once from 34 yards out. As Ole Miss dealt with the absence of Jerrion Ealy due to injury, Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. saw the bulk of the carries out of the backfield on Saturday.

The Ole Miss defense struggled to contain Arkansas' backs as well, giving up over 300 yards on the ground. It also surrendered more than 250 yards through the air to Mississippi-native K.J. Jefferson at quarterback for the Razorbacks. Jefferson found the end zone for Arkansas three times through the air and three times on the ground.

Ole Miss' defense may not have performed very well on Saturday, but it was enough to pull out the win along with the success of the offense. Now, the Rebels turn their attention to Knoxville, Tennessee, and an offense from the Tennessee Volunteers that has hit its stride in recent weeks.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Volunteers will be at 6:30 CT.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.