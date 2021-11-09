Bowl Projections: Where is Ole Miss Going Bowling?

Where do the experts have the Ole Miss Rebels finishing the season?

The Ole Miss Rebels beat the Liberty Flames this past Saturday in Oxford 27-14, and that win bumped the Rebels up to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 ahead of their matchup at home against No. 11 Texas A&M.

With the regular season coming to an end in a few short weeks, it is time to see where experts have Ole Miss playing this bowl season.

The projections for the Rebels this week are all over the place similar to last week with some having the Rebels making a New Year's Six game.

After 10 weeks of College Football, these are the current Ole Miss bowl game projections:

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Music City Bowl (Dec. 30), Nashville, TN vs. Penn State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1), Orlando, FL vs. Wisconsin

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Atlanta, GA vs. Michigan

With a chance to finish the season with only 2 losses, the Rebels are still staying alive in the New Year’s Six conversation.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is doubling down on Ole Miss making the Peach Bowl this season. Last week Palm also projected the Rebels making the Peach Bowl and playing the Pittsburgh Panthers. Now, however, he has the Rebels paired with the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta to end the season.

If Ole Miss Heisman candidate Matt Corral can help the No. 12 Rebels get it done this Saturday against No. 11 Texas A&M, Ole Miss will be one step closer to finishing the season where it started: in Atlanta.

