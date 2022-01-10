Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders and Lakia Henry Declare for NFL Draft

The duo announced their decisions on Sunday.

Two Ole Miss seniors from Georgia have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Baylon Sanders announced on Twitter his intentions to prepare for the draft, thanking Ole Miss in the process.

Linebacker Lakia Henry also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Twitter shortly after Sanders' announcement.

In the 2021 season, Sanders recorded a career-high 24 receptions and 549 yards while tying his career high in touchdowns with four.

Sanders caught the only touchdown the Rebels scored in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears. His only reception was a 37-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The Hogansville, Georgia, native had his best performance in week five against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sanders put up 127 yards and scored the game-winning 68-yard touchdown reception on just two catches.

In 2021, Henry recorded 39 total tackles, 14 of them solo. Neither were career highs, and Henry did not record a sack, pass defended or forced fumble in 2021.

The linebacker from Vidalia, Georgia, also had his best game of the season against rival Arkansas. Henry recorded a season-best seven total tackles against the Razorbacks.

The Rebels have now lost nine total players to the upcoming NFL Draft including quarterback Matt Corral, running back Jerrion Ealy, running back Snoop Conner, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, defensive end Sam Williams and linebacker Mark Robinson.

Numerous new faces will take the field for Ole Miss when it opens its 2022 season at home against Troy.

