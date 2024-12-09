Ole Miss CB Trey Amos Announces Intent to Play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Even though Ole Miss did not reach the College Football Playoff this season, it appears that multiple players are planning to see their Rebel careers through to the end by playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. You can add cornerback Trey Amos to that list.
Amos announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that he is "Not Done Yet" in terms of his Ole Miss career, posting a graphic that shows his intent to suit up in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. You can view his post below.
Amos was one of Ole Miss' biggest additions out of the portal last offseason, joining the Rebels from the Alabama Crimson Tide. He made his presence felt in defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme this fall, racking up 47 total tackles (36 solo), 13 passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
Ole Miss keeping as much of its roster together as possible for the Gator Bowl will be big in its quest to earn double digit wins for the third time in the last five years. Amos is expected to pursue a career in the NFL after his time with the Rebels concludes, and he is currently projected as a second-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
Amos has also accepted an invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, a golden opportunity to boost his draft stock in front of multiple NFL scouts.