Ole Miss CB Trey Amos Suffers Injury, Withdraws From Senior Bowl - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels have multiple players who are set to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this weekend, but one of the initial names in the game has reportedly withdrawn due to injury.
According to reports from ESPN on Thursday, Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos suffered a "minor" ankle injury in practice on Wednesday that forced him to withdraw from the game scheduled to be played on Saturday. Still, analyst Matt Miller who reported the news believes that Amos' performance this week "secured his status as a late first-rounder" in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Amos' intention to play in the Senior Bowl was announced in early December, and he is just one of many Rebels who made the trip to Mobile, Alabama, for the festivities. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive lineman Walter Nolen, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, edge rusher Jared Ivey and kicker Caden Davis all made the roster for the 2025 event.
This is obviously a blow to Amos' pre-draft process, but his production on the field in 2024 should speak highly enough of his talent to secure him a solid spot in the selections come April. Amos finished the regular season with 13 pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions. He also flashed as a strong tackler with 36 from his corner spot and tallied 2.5 tackles for loss.
This was his first and only year in Oxford as a Rebel, transferring in last offseason from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Senior Bowl is set for a 1:30 p.m. CT start time on Saturday, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.