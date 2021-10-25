Through the Lens: Ole Miss Celebrates 31-17 LSU Win with the Mannings

The sold-out game matchup between Ole Miss and LSU was highly anticipated for many reasons. Most prominently, Eli Manning came back to Oxford to retire his No. 10. He joined his father and Chucky Mullins in retiring their numbers at Ole Miss.

The Grove overflowed with Ole Miss and LSU colors before the game. SEC Nation was in attendance on the Grove stage and had a contest for the best fan-made sign.

On the field, Ole MIss got off to a rough start in the first quarter, trailing LSU 7-0. The Rebels quickly caught up with the Tigers by halftime, leading 17-7 going into the locker room.

Eli Manning and his family were invited on the field at halftime to have a presentation of retiring his number and to watch a curtain unveil his jersey beside his father's and Chucky Mullins.

Said Manning, "Seeing my number 10 hang up there next to my dad will be one of the greatest moments of my life."

See Eli Manning Retire his jersey:

Thanks in large part to Heisman candidate Matt Corral, as well as a solid rushing attack, the third and fourth quarter was full of offense for the Rebels, as they shut the door on LSU, and took home their first Magnolia Bowl trophy since 2015.

Following the win, Ole Miss will now hit the road next weekend to face the Auburn Tigers with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

See Video highlights of Ole Miss vs LSU:

See Photo gallery of the Ole Miss Rebels silencing the LSU Tiger roar: