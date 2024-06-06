Ole Miss Celebrates 86 Days to Kickoff With Shay Hodge's 2008 Touchdown vs. Florida
Shay Hodge helped put Ole Miss Rebels football back on the map in 2008, and the team relived one of his biggest plays on Thursday.
To celebrate the 86-day mark until kickoff of the 2024 season, Ole Miss posted a video of Hodge's 86-yard touchdown reception against the Florida Gators in 2008, a game that the Rebels went on to win 31-30 over the No. 4 team in the country.
The pass from Jevan Snead to Hodge gave the Rebels a 31-24 lead late in the fourth quarter, and although Florida would score again with 3:28 left to play, the Tim Tebow-led Gators saw their extra point blocked to secure Ole Miss' win.
You can view the post from the Rebels here.
Hodge is now second all-time in receiving yardage (2,646) at Ole Miss behind only AJ Brown, and his 22 career touchdown receptions is also second in school history behind Chris Collins (24). This play from 2008 is easily one of the most memorable from Hodge's career, and it has lived in Rebel lore for more than a decade.
The 2008 season was a breath of fresh air for Ole Miss fans who had not seen a bowl appearance since Eli Manning's senior season in 2003. The Rebels finished the regular season 8-4 and captured a win in the Cotton Bowl over Mike Leach and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to cap off the successful campaign.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31 with a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.