SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Center Eli Johnson Opts Out of 2020 Season

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is going to need to find a replacement on the offensive line.

Senior center Eli Johnson has decided to opt out of the 2020 Ole Miss football season, he announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season," Johnson's statement read. "I will be focusing on completing my Masters degree at Ole Miss in December. I will forever be grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God Bless and Hot Toddy."

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit quite close for Johnson. His father, David, a media member covering the team, was hospitalized with a severe form of the virus earlier this summer. Despite a lengthy and grueling battle with the virus, David was released from the hospital over one month ago and is expected to fully recover. 

From a football perspective, Johnson's departure opens a critical hole. A 6-foot-1, 300 pound center, Johnson started all 12 game one season ago for Ole Miss at center. He was expected to be the team's starter again. 

Under current NCAA mandates, any player who choses to opt out of this season must have their scholarship honored by the institution. Johnson will also maintain his year of eligibility, if he choses to exercise that decision. 

More From The Grove Report:

What To Expect From Ole Miss Football Training Camp Coverage

Position Previews: The Ole Miss Linebacker Room Provides Remarkable Depth

Position Previews: Breaking Down the Ole Miss Defensive Line

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Payne Family Donation Strengthens Ole Miss Athletics in Trying Times

And just as those mighty oaks have grown from saplings to stanchions of strength, Abb Payne hopes his gift to Ole Miss athletics will help its programs grow into national powerhouses.

Nate Gabler

What To Expect From Ole Miss Football Training Camp Coverage

Training camp coverage from the media angle is going to look very different, but here we outline our current plan to keep you updated with everything happening within Ole Miss football.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: The Ole Miss Linebacker Room Provides Remarkable Depth

For the next seven days, we're taking a position group-by-position group breakdown of the Ole Miss football roster. On Saturday, that journey takes us to the deepest position group – the linebackers.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Breaking Down the Ole Miss Football Defensive Line

For the next seven days here at The Grove Report, we'll take a position group by position group breakdown of the Ole Miss football roster, starting today with the defensive line.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Top 3 Ole Miss Football Storylines As We Approach Training Camp's Start

Believe it or not, Ole Miss football training camp is set to start on Monday. Here's the three biggest storylines to keep an eye on as the Rebels get back to padded practice.

Nate Gabler

How Would the NFL Accommodate A Spring CFB Season?

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/13/nfl-would-accommodate-spring-college-football-season

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

NCAA Cancels All D1 Fall Championships; Leaves FBS Football Only Sport With a Chance

The NCAA announced late on Thursday afternoon the cancellation of all fall championships in Division I athletics. Of course, the NCAA does not actually operate the football national championship, so that possibility is still at least on the table.

Nate Gabler

SEC Adding Teams For 2020 Seeming Incredibly Unlikely

Nebraska in the SEC West? Ohio State in the SEC East? Unfortunately, such speculation is much more of internet gossip than it it is euphoric reality. It's just not going to happen.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Softball Adds Adds Former FIU Star to Staff

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the addition of former Florida International standout and Puerto Rican National Team player Aleima Lopez as a graduate manager.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking a Crazy Few Days in CFB

Nate Gabler of Sports Illustrated's The Grove Report and Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner discuss the latest at Ole Miss and Mississippi State. This week, we attempt to unpack the ramifications of the latest crazy week in college football.

Nate Gabler