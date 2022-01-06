Skip to main content

Chris Partridge in Talks With Ole Miss to Be Defensive Play-Caller

Partridge was co-defensive coordinator with D.J. Durkin in 2021.

Chris Partridge is in discussions with Ole Miss to take over the Rebels' play calling duties, 247Sports reported on Thursday.

Partridge has been in Oxford for two seasons and has been the Rebels' co-defensive coordinator alongside D.J. Durkin and safeties coach. Before coming to Ole Miss, he spent five seasons at Michigan, and he has been named National Recruiter of the Year and a top-five recruiter by 247 and Scout in previous seasons.

The defensive play calling duties came open with D.J. Durkin's departure to Texas A&M earlier this week. Durkin took the place of Mike Elko as the Aggies' defensive coordinator after Elko took the Duke head coaching job earlier this cycle.

While Partridge was at Michigan in 2016, he was a part of one of the best defenses in the country, ranking first or second in the NCAA in seven categories, including total defense, scoring defense, tackles for loss, first downs allowed and third-down conversion percentage. Michigan also led the Big Ten in eight defensive categories, and all 11 of their defensive starters earned All-Big Ten honors.

Prior to coming to Michigan, Partridge was head coach at Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.). Before coaching in the high school ranks, he was the defensive line coach at The Citadel (2006-07) and secondary coach at Lafayette (2005).

Partridge was a part of one of the most improved defensive units in the country in 2021 at Ole Miss.

