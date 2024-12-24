Ole Miss Christmas Wishlist: What Do The Rebels Want This Holiday Season?
'Twas the day before Christmas, and all throughout Oxford, Rebels of all kinds are looking for a strong holiday season.
Another storied year has almost come and gone for the Ole Miss Rebels, and with the holidays upon us, the athletic department in Oxford is no different than families across the globe in wanting gifts to close out the calendar.
With that in mind, what are the Rebels asking Santa Claus for this Christmas? Let's take a sneak peak below.
1. Another 10-win football season.
Lane Kiffin has flipped the script for Ole Miss football.
It wasn't that long ago that the Rebels were reeling from NCAA sanctions and mired in mediocrity on the gridiron. Now, Ole Miss is seeking its third double-digit-win season in Kiffin's five-year tenure. Even if the goal of reaching the College Football Playoff wasn't realized this year, that's still an impressive feat.
That may not be enough to alleviate fan angst brought on by missing the playoff, but winning the Gator Bowl and getting to 10 wins should definitely be high on Ole Miss' list.
2. More momentum in the transfer portal.
Ole Miss has snagged 17 commitments out of the transfer portal so far this month, and their gains aren't done yet. Lane Kiffin has been dubbed "The Portal King" for his expertise in navigating the transfer waters, and it seems that the Rebels are well on their way to reeling in another good class.
Still, there are a few areas where Ole Miss could make some more moves. A quarterback to compete with Austin Simmons? A big running back? Interior defensive line depth? All of these could be areas the Rebels try to address in the days ahead.
3. A men's NCAA Tournament berth.
Ole Miss has not reached the Big Dance since 2019, so that should be the primary goal for Chris Beard's team this season. How far they advance can be handled when the time comes.
The Rebels have started the season on a hot streak, currently holding a record of 11-1 with one non-conference game left to play against Memphis on Saturday. Still, they started last year with a perfect record before conference play, and the SEC schedule proved to be a rude awakening. Keeping the momentum going will be key beginning in January.
4. Another postseason run from Coach Yo and the Lady Rebs.
Yolett McPhee-McCuin has quickly reversed the fortunes of Ole Miss women's basketball, having reached the NCAA Tournament for three straight seasons and earning a Sweet 16 berth in 2023.
The Rebel women have also experienced a good start to the season, holding an 8-3 record in non-conference play and coming off of a 78-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Coach Yo has been a very solid addition for the Ole Miss athletic department, and another deep run in the NCAA Tournament would further prove that her program is continuing its rise to prominence.
5. A baseball program revival.
Since Ole Miss won the College World Series in 2022, the baseball program has fallen on hard times, missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. The addition of Joel Mangrum to the staff as pitching coach should provide some positive dividends for the Rebels, but they desperately need to rediscover some momentum on the diamond this season.
Head coach Mike Bianco has been the most productive head coach in program history at Ole Miss, but this is a scoreboard business, and the Rebels simply need more wins in the days ahead.