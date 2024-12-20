Ole Miss DB Jadon Canady Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away. For the Ole Miss Rebels, it did both on Thursday.
Shortly after news broke of former Marshall linebacker Jaden Yates committing to the Rebels, it was also reported that Ole Miss defensive back Jadon Canady would be entering the portal after two seasons in Oxford. Canady previously suited up for Tulane before joining the Rebels last year.
The safety out of Jacksonville, Florida, registered 38 total tackles (21 solo) this season and was also credited with 11 passes defended. In the 2023 campaign, he played less of a role in the secondary, recording two tackles in a season where he was granted a redshirt.
In total throughout his four year career, Canady has tallied 115 total tackles and two interceptions, both of which came in 2021 with Tulane.
Canady was a mainstay in the Ole Miss secondary this season, but the Rebels have added some defensive backs out of the portal already this month, namely Antonio Kite (Auburn) and Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas). Kite has a history of playing safety and could help alleviate Canady's departure in the 2025 campaign.
