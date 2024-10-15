Ole Miss DB Key Lawrence Taking Redshirt Year, Removed From Roster
Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Key Lawrence is taking a redshirt year in 2024, reports indicated on Monday.
On3 was the first to report the news, and an Ole Miss spokesperson later confirmed with Ole Miss On SI that Lawrence is no longer listed on the official roster. Lawrence also announced his decision to redshirt via a post from his X account, which you can view here.
Lawrence's career began at Tennessee in 2020 where he registered eight total tackles, but he really burst onto the scene in the next three years at Oklahoma, putting up more than 40 tackles in each of those seasons and hauling in a combined three interceptions.
He announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss during the offseason, part of a huge transfer portal class reeled in by head coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Lawrence's last action of the season came two weeks ago when the Rebels traveled to face South Carolina, a game they won 27-3 in Columbia.
Ole Miss is currently in the midst of a bye week following its heartbreaking overtime loss to LSU on Saturday, and it will return to action on Oct. 26 against Lawrence's old team in the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on that day between the two teams, and the game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.