Ole Miss DB Trey Washington Declares for NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels are losing multiple veterans off of their roster this offseason, and one of the more recent names to announce his departure is defensive back Trey Washington.
On Monday, Washington announced his intent to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing an end to a four-year Ole Miss career that saw him become one of the anchors of the defensive secondary. You can see Washington's announcement on social media here.
Washington joined the Rebels' roster for the 2021 season out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. He was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, and he made a profound impact during his time at Ole Miss, appearing in 52 games over the course of four years and racking up 201 total tackles (114 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.
His lone interception in the 2024 campaign came in the regular season finale against Mississippi State, a game the Rebels won 26-14 on Black Friday to give them their ninth win of the season.
Washington was joined in his announcement for the draft by fellow defensive back John Saunders on Monday as well.
The Rebels are hoping to replace some departing talent on the defensive side of the ball this offseason after the unit became one of the best in the country in 2024. Washington and Saunders are departing for the NFL alongside cornerback Trey Amos who spent one year at Ole Miss after transferring in from the Alabama Crimson Tide last offseason.