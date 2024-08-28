Ole Miss DB Trey Washington Gives Insight Into His 2024 Role
Trey Washington is a name some won't recognize if they don't follow the Ole Miss Rebels very closely, but he might just be the key on this defensive unit in 2024.
Washington led the team in tackles last season, and his aggressive nature could make him see his role change going into the fall. Earlier in camp, I predicted Washington would be the starter at nickelback, and a couple of things he said in Tuesday's media availability might point to that switch.
In fall camp, there were a couple of areas that Washington wanted so see improve in his own game.
"Speed and man coverage," Washington said. "I'm trying to get more comfortable playing man and playing closer the the line of scrimmage so I can be more versatile.
This defense has a couple of Swiss Army Knife-type players, and Washington seems another one of those guys. He shares a lot of similarities with a former Ole Miss nickelback Mike Hilton who has made himself into a critical player entering his eighth year in the NFL. Both are undersized but are physical and fly around to the football.
MiKe Hilton was a spark plug for the Rebel defenses in the past, and Washington could be a player that brings the juice and ignites this defense in 2024.
It should be fun to see how defensive coordinator Pete Golding uses Washington and if he will rotate between a traditional safety or a box defender as the year goes on.
He and the Rebels will open their season on Saturday when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.
"They've got some wide receivers who are really good playmakers and make good plays on the ball," Washington said of the Paladins. "They're good making people miss. Plus, their scheme sets up really good advantages down the field, so we have to do a good job keeping a roof on the defense."