Ole Miss Defense on Pace to be Worst Unit in FBS History

The worst defense in the history of FBS football allowed 617.4 yards per game. The 2020 Ole Miss defense is on pace to go well over that figure.

Ole Miss is currently dead last in the FBS, of 76 eligible teams that are playing, in total defense. They're allowing a whopping 641.3 yards per game. If things continue this way, they'll surpass the current record of 617.4 yards per game allowed by the 2018 Connecticut team coached by Randy Edsall.

The second worst defense in 2020, North Texas, is allowing nearly a full length of the field less yards at 578.8 yards per game.

(More: Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So")

The Rebel defensive unit, co-coordinated by D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge, is simply terrible. Through three games, Ole Miss has allowed 910 rushing yards and 1014 passing yards. It ain't pretty.

There is a small amount of good news. Ole Miss plays their next three games against the three teams at the bottom of the SEC as far as total offense is concerned: Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

