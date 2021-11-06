Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Defense Has Record-Setting Day vs. Liberty Flames Despite Second Half

    The Ole Miss defense held off a Liberty comeback to secure a 27-14 win on Saturday.
    Author:

    Hugh Freeze’s first game back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium went in favor of No. 16 Ole Miss thanks to a dominant showing from the Rebel defense in the first half. 

    The Landshark defense set a new single-game sack record today with nine total sacks running through Liberty’s offensive line. The Rebel front seven terrorized opposing quarterback Malik Willis, who is also a top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft along with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

    The Rebel defense managed to shut out Liberty in the first half and had recorded five sacks by the beginning of the second quarter.

    Senior DL Sam Williams led the way off the edge for the Rebels with two sacks. Those two sacks gave Williams 10.5 sacks on the season which is a new Ole Miss modern-day single-season record. Williams recorded eight total tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss and a forced fumble before leaving the game early due to injury.  

    Recommended for You

    Three was the magic number today for the Rebels with sophomore LB Cedric Johnson and senior LB Chance Campbell joining Williams in recording 2 sacks and two-and-a-half tackles for loss today. Campbell racked up 10 total tackles, and Johnson recorded four.

    In the secondary, junior DB AJ Finley capitalized on the pressure applied to the opposing quarterback and snatched two interceptions. Finley also led the Ole Miss defense with 12 total tackles. Senior DB Jaylon Jones also recorded an interception along with four total tackles before leaving the game due to injury.

    The only Rebels who did not finish the game on defense were seniors Sam Williams and Jaylon Jones.

    The other Rebels who recorded sacks today include senior DB Otis Reese (1), freshman DB Tysheem Johnson (1), and Canadian senior DL Tavius Robinson (1) who sacked Malik Willis to cap off a shut-out first half.

    After improving to 7-2 on the season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will now prepare to host the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    unnamed-1
    Football

    Ole Miss Defense Has Record-Setting Day vs. Liberty Flames Despite Second Half

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17106748
    Football

    Corral Creates Magic vs. Liberty's Willis in Ole Miss Win

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17105570
    Football

    Ole Miss Holds Off Hugh Freeze, Liberty In 27-14 Win

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17014086
    Football

    Ole Miss Shuffling Roster vs. Liberty To Deal With Injuries

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16817732
    Football

    Live Updates: Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14 FINAL

    5 hours ago
    Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Half of the NFL Represented in Oxford to See Matt Corral vs. Malik Willis

    5 hours ago
    Cam East
    Football

    Ole Miss Hosting Multiple Recruits Committed Elsewhere for Liberty Game

    18 hours ago
    Walker Howard
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Expecting Walker Howard to Visit for Texas A&M Game

    20 hours ago