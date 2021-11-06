Ole Miss Defense Has Record-Setting Day vs. Liberty Flames Despite Second Half

The Ole Miss defense held off a Liberty comeback to secure a 27-14 win on Saturday.

Hugh Freeze’s first game back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium went in favor of No. 16 Ole Miss thanks to a dominant showing from the Rebel defense in the first half.

The Landshark defense set a new single-game sack record today with nine total sacks running through Liberty’s offensive line. The Rebel front seven terrorized opposing quarterback Malik Willis, who is also a top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft along with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

The Rebel defense managed to shut out Liberty in the first half and had recorded five sacks by the beginning of the second quarter.

Senior DL Sam Williams led the way off the edge for the Rebels with two sacks. Those two sacks gave Williams 10.5 sacks on the season which is a new Ole Miss modern-day single-season record. Williams recorded eight total tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss and a forced fumble before leaving the game early due to injury.

Three was the magic number today for the Rebels with sophomore LB Cedric Johnson and senior LB Chance Campbell joining Williams in recording 2 sacks and two-and-a-half tackles for loss today. Campbell racked up 10 total tackles, and Johnson recorded four.

In the secondary, junior DB AJ Finley capitalized on the pressure applied to the opposing quarterback and snatched two interceptions. Finley also led the Ole Miss defense with 12 total tackles. Senior DB Jaylon Jones also recorded an interception along with four total tackles before leaving the game due to injury.

The only Rebels who did not finish the game on defense were seniors Sam Williams and Jaylon Jones.

The other Rebels who recorded sacks today include senior DB Otis Reese (1), freshman DB Tysheem Johnson (1), and Canadian senior DL Tavius Robinson (1) who sacked Malik Willis to cap off a shut-out first half.

After improving to 7-2 on the season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will now prepare to host the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

