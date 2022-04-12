Skip to main content

Ole Miss DB has Top 30 Visit Scheduled with Indianapolis Colts

Former Ole Miss Rebel Deane Leonard is meeting with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
With just over two weeks left until the NFL Draft, now is the time for NFL prospects to visit and talk with teams. 

Former Ole Miss defensive back Deane Leonard is taking full advantage of this pre-draft process and has a visit scheduled for this week.

Leonard has a Top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts this week after recently meeting face-to-face with the Las Vegas Raiders in a Top 30 visit.

Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) picks up a fumble by Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams (85) and returns it to the Bulldog 15-yard line at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman)

Deane Leonard

The 6-0, 195 pound defensive back ran a blazing 4.37 40 yard dash at the Ole Miss Pro Day in March. Leonard also recorded a 33-inch vertical jump, 9-11 broad jump, and 14 bench press reps.

In two seasons with the Rebels Leonard appeared in 18 games recording 63 tackles, 36 were solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and 14 passes defended. 

Leonard's best game at Ole Miss was against Texas A&M when the Aggies came to town for College Gameday. Leonard recorded a career-high nine total tackles in the 29-19 victory over Texas A&M.

Back in January Pro Football Focus released an impressive stat on Twitter regarding Leonard:

Leonard was lockdown for the Rebels in man coverage last season not allowing a single touchdown in 56 snaps.

The Calgary, Alb., native was selected 18th overall in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The CFL is in Leonard's blood as his father, Kenton, played in the CFL for seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Leonard is projected to be a late-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft which begins Thursday, April 28. 

Ole Miss DB has Top 30 Visit Scheduled with Indianapolis Colts

