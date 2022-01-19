Ole Miss Defensive Back Keidron Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal looking for a new home.

Smith spent four years at Ole Miss and has one more year of NCAA eligibility.

Coming out of Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) in 2018, Smith was a three-star recruit, the No. 110 ranked cornerback in the nation, and was ranked No. 195 for Florida recruits.

The 2021 Chucky Mullins Award winner was a picture of consistency for the Rebels as Smith appeared in every game during his time at Ole Miss.

In four years, Smith recorded 224 total tackles, 21 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five interceptions and one sack while in Oxford.

Smith's best season as an Ole Miss Rebel was his 2021 season where he recorded 65 total tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Smith's best game in 2021 was against the Arkansas Razorbacks in week five. Smith made a season-high 10 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in Ole Miss' 52-51 win over the Hogs.

Smith entering the transfer portal is not the best news Ole Miss fans can receive, but Smith's departure opens the door for newly acquired transfers to shine this coming season.

Former Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young recently transferred to Ole Miss after recording 105 total tackles, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in just two seasons with the Cyclones. Former Auburn defensive back Ladarius Tennison will also be a player that could receive Smith's snaps. Tennison transferred to Ole Miss back in December and recorded 43 total tackles while with the Tigers.

