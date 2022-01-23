Skip to main content
Isheem Young, Troy Brown
Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Austin Peay Governors, Liberty Flames, Central Michigan Chippewas

Ole Miss Defensive Back MJ Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

Ole Miss true freshman MJ Daniels announced that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday.
Another Ole Miss defensive back entered the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon. 

True freshman defensive back MJ Daniels announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Lucedale, Miss., native only appeared in two games during his time at Ole Miss. Daniels got snaps against the Liberty Flames and the Austin Peay Governors recording just two tackles in 2021.

Daniels was a part of the 2021 Ole Miss recruiting class after he flipped from rival Mississippi State to Ole Miss on National Signing Day.

Daniels decided to enter the transfer portal a day after former Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley announced on Twitter that he and the program had agreed to part ways.

Daniels is the fifth Rebel defensive back that has entered the transfer portal this offseason. He is joining Keidron Smith, Tylan Knight, David Beckum, and Jalen Jordan in the portal. Daniels is also the 11th defensive player overall that has decided to leave Ole Miss via the transfer portal. 

Players have left through the portal, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been finding replacements for them as well.

Defensive end J.J. Pegues and defensive back Ladarius Tennison transferred to Ole Miss from Auburn this offseason along with former Iowa State Cyclone defensive back Isheem Young. Three-time first-team All-MAC linebacker Troy Brown also decided to transfer to Ole Miss from Central Michigan earlier this offseason.

