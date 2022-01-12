Ole Miss Defensive Back Tylan Knight Enters Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels have lost another player to the transfer portal.

As Ole Miss gained positive traction in the transfer portal on Wednesday, it also lost one one player as defensive back Tylan Knight officially entered the portal.

The move was announced on Twitter by the Rivals' NCAA Transfer Portal account.

The Pearl, Miss., native arrived in Oxford in 2018 and appeared in every game for the first time in his career in 2021. His best performance came in week eight against the Liberty Flames as he racked up eight total tackles in the 27-14 victory over the Flames.

This season, Knight recorded a career-high 37 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended. The two-way player totaled 78 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended while at Ole Miss.

The undersized athlete played defensive back his whole career as a Rebel but also got snaps as a running back freshman year through junior year. Knight carried the ball 19 times as a true freshman rushing for 107 yards and averaging 5.6 yards per carry while recording 16 total tackles on defense.

Knight is now the 15th Rebel to enter the transfer portal, joining linebacker Momo Sanogo, linebacker Daylen Gill, cornerback David Beckum, defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox, cornerback Jalen Jordan, defensive lineman Sincere David, wide receiver Jamar Richardson, wide receiver Brice Johnson, defensive lineman Patrick Lucas, offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey, defensive lineman Quentin Bivens, quarterback/wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, wide receiver Jadon Jackson and tight end Demarcus Thomas.

