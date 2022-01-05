Texas A&M ‘Zeroing In’ on Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator Durkin

Ole Miss might soon begin its search for a new defensive coordinator

The Ole Miss Rebels could be losing arguably their top assistant to an SEC West rival.

On Wednesday, Bruce Feldman reported that the Texas A&M Aggies were making a push to hire Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to the same position in College Station.

Durkin would be heading to Texas A&M just one month after former defensive coordinator Mike Elko was lured away to the ACC to become the new head coach for the Duke Blue Devils.

Under Elko, the Aggies were one of the best defensive units in all of college football, ranking No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, where they gave up just 15.9 points per game, and No. 14 in total defense, surrendering just 327.5 yards per contest.

Durkin, who came to Oxford following a stint as the head coach at Maryland, was a godsend for the Rebels in 2021, helping to transform their defense from one of the worst defensive units in program history (117th in scoring defense), to a solid and respectable SEC unit, that gave up just 24.7 points per contest (51st in scoring defense).

Even if Durkin is the new name at Texas A&M, there will be substantial turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with standouts such as Leon O'Neal, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford and Tyree Johnson all on their way out of College Station.

As for the Rebels, the search for a new defensive coordinator could soon begin, as other coaches, such as running backs coach Kevin Smith and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Chris Partridge also being pursued by other FBS programs.

