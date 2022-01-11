Defensive Lineman Tariqious Tisdale Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Ole Miss defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale is the 10th Rebel to declare for the NFL Draft this postseason.

Another day, another Ole Miss senior has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Senior defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale announced today on Twitter that he has declared for the NFL Draft this spring and thanked Ole Miss for his opportunity in college.

Here is a look at Tisdale's announcement on Twitter:

The Lexington, Tennessee, native recorded a career-low eight total tackles and no sacks in 2021 but only appeared in the first four games of the season. Tisdale's best 2021 performance came against the Austin Peay Governors when he notched three total tackles.

Tisdale's best season in Oxford was his freshman year when he recorded 33 total tackles, 12 solo and 21 assisted, and one sack.

Tisdale declared for the NFL Draft just a day after both wide receiver Braylon Sanders and linebacker Lakia Henry declared for the draft.

Tisdale is the tenth player from the 2021 Ole Miss roster to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following the best regular season in program history in which the Rebels won 10 games.

Tisdale will be joining quarterback Matt Corral, running back Jerrion Ealy, running back Snoop Conner, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, linebacker Lakia Henry, defensive end Sam Williams, and linebacker Mark Robinson as prospects in the NFL Draft.

With players heading to the draft, hitting the transfer portal, and staff members leaving for other programs head coach Lane Kiffin has a long list of things to do this offseason.

Kiffin will have two new coordinators, a new general manager, and plenty of new faces in pads this fall in Oxford come week one.

