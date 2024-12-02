Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
The Ole Miss Rebels handled business on Friday as they took home the Golden Egg Trophy for the fourth time in five years, and the Rebels' defense proved to be the difference in the win over Mississippi State.
While the entire unit showed out, defensive tackle Walter Nolen was the guy leading the charge, and he earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors as a result.
Nolen finished the game tying his career high in tackles and tackles for loss at 8 total tackles with 3.5 behind the line. In addition to his career highs, he also finished with 1.5 sacks and was a major part of why the Rebels only allowed 39 rushing yards.
This was the fifth time this season that the Rebels held their opponent to less than 100 rushing yards, with it also being the fourth SEC team that has suffered that fate against Ole Miss.
Nolen has been a vital component up front all season long as his career day turned up his season tallies to 48 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The former Texas A&M Aggie has turned heads in his first season in Oxford and helped revitalize an Ole Miss defense that was pedestrian at times a season ago.
With the fate of the Rebels' season lying in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee, Nolen and the rest of his teammates prepare for whatever is next in their future, whether it is a run for the national title or the NFL Draft.