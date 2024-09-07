Ole Miss Dominates Early, Leads Middle Tennessee 31-3 at Halftime
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels rode the ground game to a 31-3 halftime lead over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels received the opening kickoff to start the game, but after the drive stalled out in the red zone, Caden Davis kicked a 33-yard field goal to make the score 3-0 Ole Miss.
After a quick three-and-out by MTSU, the Rebels offense capitalized, putting together a quick drive capped off by a Henry Parrish Jr. rushing touchdown. After another dominant defensive sequence, Ole Miss charged down the field and charted another rushing score by Parrish to make the score 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
On what appeared to be a designed pass play close to the goal line, quarterback Jaxson Dart got in on the running action to cap off the Rebels' next drive to make it 24-0.
After a coffin corner punt from MTSU, the Rebels started the next drive inside their one-yard line, but after a 99-yard drive, Parrish found the endzone again for his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon to make it 31-0.
The Blue Raiders finally put together a solid drive near the end of the half, striking down the field with the passing game. The Rebels defense did hold in the red zone, however, to force a field goal to make it 31-3 Rebels at the intermission.
Today has been more of the same for Ole Miss up front as the defensive line dominated the first half of action, but the Blue Raiders were able to gash the Rebels through the air at times.
The Rebels' game plan of pounding the rock has worked out in their favor with Parrish being the story of the first half with three rushing scores.
First Half Stats
Jaxson Dart--15-of-15 passing for 223 yards, one rushing touchdown
Tre Harris -- Seven catches for 88 yards
Henry Parrish Jr. -- 12 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns