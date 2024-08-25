Ole Miss DT Akelo Stone Expresses Confidence in Himself, New Rebels D-Line
Despite a solid season in 2023, Ole Miss DT Akelo Stone claimed that he is looking to be even better this fall and recently expressed a lot of confidence for the upcoming season.
Stone finished 2023 with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble, but in his recent press conference, he continuously said that he expects himself to be even better this season.
"I just wanted to improve how violent I was, be more heavy-handed," Stone said. "I already lack size, so I've got to make up on the physicality side. ... You're going to see how violent I am this year from last year."
Stone also made sure to make his point about being more physical. He repeatedly said that he and his position group needed to continue working in that area multiple times during the interview.
While Stone made sure to make his point about his improvement, he did not forget to talk about the transfer portal and the new additions to the front seven. Even with so many new pieces, Stone is not worried about being in a positional rotation, and he wants to simply take advantage of his opportunities.
"We improved in all aspects of the game, just being a faster group now, a more physical and violent group," Stone said. "Just putting all the pieces together, working hard and just becoming a family on the d-line. Whenever they tell me to go in, I just go in."
Two of the biggest transfers this offseason for Ole Miss were Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen. Nolen occupies a defensive tackle position like Stone, and the Rebel veteran has seen some special things from both of these players during fall camp.
"Their physical abilities, they're definitely gifted," Stone said. "They just do some things that some guys can't do, and that's why people speak highly of them."
Stone is listed at 6-foot-2 and 296 pounds as he enters his second season with the Rebels. He exploded his numbers from his first three seasons in college with Georgia Tech after coming to Oxford a year ago.
Even with all the new pieces, Stone is once again looking to be an impact player on the Rebels' defense, beginning this Saturday at home against Furman. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.