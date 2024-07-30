Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen Named to Nagurski, Outland Trophy Watch Lists
The Ole Miss Rebels made a significant haul in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the biggest additions was defensive tackle Walter Nolen from the Texas A&M Aggies. On Tuesday, he received some preseason recognition prior to a critical 2024 campaign.
Nolen was named to the watch lists for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday, becoming one of 11 defenders nationally to earn the nod for both lists. The Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the top defensive player in the country, and the Outland Trophy honors interior linemen.
Ole Miss' addition of Nolen was heralded as one of the top transfer portal grabs in the country when it happened this offseason. He was one of the top prep prospects in the 2022 class and recorded 66 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble in two seasons with Texas A&M.
Nolen will join a new-look defensive line in Oxford this season, paired with returners like Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues as well as newcomers like edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. The front seven was a big focus for the Rebels in the transfer market this offseason, and if these pieces can stay healthy, it should pay dividends in slowing down opposing running games as well as passing attacks in 2024.
Ole Miss will open its season on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.