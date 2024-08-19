The Grove Report

Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris Arrested on Sunday Evening - Report

Ole Miss Rebels DT Zxavian Harris was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening.

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris was arrested on Sunday evening on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to records from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department obtained by The Clarion Ledger.

According to the original report, Harris was booked at 6:42 p.m. CT.

This is the second time that Harris has faced charges during his Ole Miss career. In July of last year, he was charged with driving under the influence, felony fleeing, reckless driving, being a minor in possession, not using headlights, and running a stop sign. He went on to post 30 total tackles a season ago and block three kicks, one of which was a field goal attempt by Texas A&M as time expired, securing a Rebel win in November in the process.

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Zamari Walton (6) and defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rashod Dubinion (7) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is likely slated to be a key rotational piece on Ole Miss' defensive line this season, at the very least. The Rebels added star defensive lineman Walter Nolen from the transfer portal and also return key contributors in Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, but Harris would still play a key role in that rotation.

The Rebels are set to open their season on Aug. 31 at home against the FCS Furman Paladins.

John Macon Gillespie

