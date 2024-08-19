Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris Arrested on Sunday Evening - Report
Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris was arrested on Sunday evening on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to records from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department obtained by The Clarion Ledger.
According to the original report, Harris was booked at 6:42 p.m. CT.
This is the second time that Harris has faced charges during his Ole Miss career. In July of last year, he was charged with driving under the influence, felony fleeing, reckless driving, being a minor in possession, not using headlights, and running a stop sign. He went on to post 30 total tackles a season ago and block three kicks, one of which was a field goal attempt by Texas A&M as time expired, securing a Rebel win in November in the process.
Harris is likely slated to be a key rotational piece on Ole Miss' defensive line this season, at the very least. The Rebels added star defensive lineman Walter Nolen from the transfer portal and also return key contributors in Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, but Harris would still play a key role in that rotation.
The Rebels are set to open their season on Aug. 31 at home against the FCS Furman Paladins.