Live Tracker: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day

Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker
Ole Miss heads into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with some commits on the table expected to sign and numerous other names to watch throughout the day.
After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, Kiffin and his staff are looking to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail beginning on Wednesday.
The Rebels are expected to hit the transfer portal hard during this recruiting cycle, but here are some names to keep an eye on during the early signing period and in February.
Uncommitted Targets
LB Jaron Willis*
Status:
EDGE Trevion Williams
Status:
ATH Tyler Banks
Status:
OT Percy Lewis
Status:
CB Khamauri Rogers
Status:
OT Falentha Carswell
Status: Signed
Committed Targets:
OL Preston Cushman
Status: Signed
Bryson Hurst
Status:
OL Jacarius Clayton
Status:
DL Zxavian Harris
Status:
S Taylor Groves
Status:
CB Nick Cull
Status:
CB Jarell Stinson
Status:
RB Quinshon Judkins
Status:
P Fraser Mason
Status: Signed
WR Larry Simmons
Status:
LB Reginald Hughes
Status:
OT Timmy Gagophien
Status:
WR Jeremiah Dillon
Status:
TE Kyirin Heath
Status:
LB Jaylon White
Status:
CB Rodney Johnson
Status:
