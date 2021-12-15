Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    Lane Kiffin looks to close out his second Early Signing Period at Ole Miss strong in 2021.
    Author:

    Ole Miss heads into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with some commits on the table expected to sign and numerous other names to watch throughout the day.

    After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, Kiffin and his staff are looking to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail beginning on Wednesday. 

    The Rebels are expected to hit the transfer portal hard during this recruiting cycle, but here are some names to keep an eye on during the early signing period and in February.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates throughout the day.

    Uncommitted Targets

    LB Jaron Willis*

    Status:

    EDGE Trevion Williams

    Status:

    ATH Tyler Banks

    Status:

    OT Percy Lewis

    Status:

    CB Khamauri Rogers

    Status:

    OT Falentha Carswell

    Status: Signed

    Committed Targets:

    OL Preston Cushman

    Status: Signed

    Bryson Hurst

    Status:

    OL Jacarius Clayton

    Status:

    DL Zxavian Harris

    Status:

    S Taylor Groves

    Recommended for You

    Status:

    CB Nick Cull

    Status:

    CB Jarell Stinson

    Status:

    RB Quinshon Judkins

    Status:

    P Fraser Mason

    Status: Signed

    WR Larry Simmons

    Status:

    LB Reginald Hughes

    Status:

    OT Timmy Gagophien

    Status:

    WR Jeremiah Dillon

    Status:

    TE Kyirin Heath

    Status:

    LB Jaylon White

    Status:

    CB Rodney Johnson

    Status:

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

    091821-Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Live Tracker: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day

    11 seconds ago
    Matt Corral
    Football

    Matt Corral, Sam Williams Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

    13 hours ago
    090719_Arkansas_FB_005342_Cropped
    Football

    Ole Miss' Quentin Bivens and Sincere David Have Entered The Transfer Portal

    13 hours ago
    Matt Corral
    Football

    Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Sam Williams Plan to Play in Sugar Bowl

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17231366
    Football

    Ole Miss' Kiffin Named Finalist For Bear Bryant Coach of the Year

    16 hours ago
    Lane Kiffin
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Defensive Back Recruit Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17321114
    Football

    Portal Tracker: Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler Heads To SEC East

    Dec 13, 2021
    GettyImages-1235244405-1
    Football

    Senior Sam Williams Named Walter Camp All-American

    Dec 13, 2021