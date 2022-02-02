Three Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Ole Miss edge defender Sam Williams is set to play in the annual senior bowl.

Another Ole Miss Rebel has been added to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl roster.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, announced on Twitter that Ole Miss edge defender Sam Williams had been added to the roster on Tuesday.

Williams was added to the American Team and will be coached by the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

The Montgomery, Ala., native earned his spot at the senior bowl after setting the program record for sacks in a season at Ole Miss in 2021.

Williams recorded 12.5 sacks, 57 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery last season. Williams was the leader of a defense that helped Ole Miss win 10 regular-season games for the first time in school history.

Williams has received a lot of buzz going into the 2022 NFL Draft after the senior recorded a sack in all but four games this year. Getting a chance to compete in front of NFL coaches and scouts will only improve Williams' draft stock.

The senior edge defender was also named captain of his team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl that was last weekend.

Williams will also be joining Ole Miss wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond in Mobile, Ala., for the annual senior bowl game this weekend.

Drummond and Williams are on the American Team and will be competing against Sanders who is a member of the National Team, coached by the New York Jets staff.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set for a 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff time this Saturday, Feb. 5, in Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

