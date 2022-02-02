Skip to main content
Player(s)
Sam Williams, Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, Detroit Lions, New York Jets

Three Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Ole Miss edge defender Sam Williams is set to play in the annual senior bowl.

Another Ole Miss Rebel has been added to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl roster.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, announced on Twitter that Ole Miss edge defender Sam Williams had been added to the roster on Tuesday.

Williams was added to the American Team and will be coached by the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

The Montgomery, Ala., native earned his spot at the senior bowl after setting the program record for sacks in a season at Ole Miss in 2021.

Williams recorded 12.5 sacks, 57 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery last season. Williams was the leader of a defense that helped Ole Miss win 10 regular-season games for the first time in school history. 

Lane Kiffin and Sam Williams
Sam Williams

Williams has received a lot of buzz going into the 2022 NFL Draft after the senior recorded a sack in all but four games this year. Getting a chance to compete in front of NFL coaches and scouts will only improve Williams' draft stock.

Read More

The senior edge defender was also named captain of his team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl that was last weekend.

Williams will also be joining Ole Miss wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond in Mobile, Ala., for the annual senior bowl game this weekend.

Drummond and Williams are on the American Team and will be competing against Sanders who is a member of the National Team, coached by the New York Jets staff.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set for a 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff time this Saturday, Feb. 5, in Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The game will be televised on NFL Network. 

Sam Williams
Sam Williams
Sam Williams

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

Sam Williams
Football

Three Ole Miss Rebels to Participate in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

12 seconds ago
Daesun Ruffin 32
Basketball

Ole Miss Freshman Guard Daeshun Ruffin Named SEC Freshman of the Week

8 minutes ago
Daesun Ruffin 30
Basketball

Ole Miss Upsets No. 25 LSU on the Road 76-72

14 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Once Again Goes After NIL

22 hours ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Portal Tracker: Caleb Williams Reunites With Lincoln Riley at USC

Feb 1, 2022
Sanders, Drummond, Corral
Football

Pair Of Ole Miss Pass-Catchers Look For NFL Draft Boost At Senior Bowl

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17449786
Football

Is There A New Uniform Combination Coming For Ole Miss?

Feb 1, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebel Commitment Timi Gagophien Not Expected to Sign Wednesday

Feb 1, 2022