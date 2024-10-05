Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen Ruled OUT For Game vs. South Carolina
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they will have to do so without one of their star defenders.
Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen was ruled out of Saturday's game for the Rebels, according to the latest injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Friday. He suffered an injury against Kentucky last week and was previously listed as "questionable" on the report that was released on Wednesday.
So far this season, Umanmielen, a Florida transfer, has tallied 13 total tackles (six TFLs) and 3.5 sacks.
Some players who were listed as questionable on Wednesday were upgraded to "probable" on Friday, including RB Matt Jones and LB TJ Dottery. RB Henry Parrish is still listed as questionable going into Saturday, and WR Tre Harris' name has been removed from the report entirely.
The final injury report for this game will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. The game is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ESPN.