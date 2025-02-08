Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen Rated Among Top 10 SEC Transfers
The Ole Miss Rebels have made some waves in this offseason's recruiting cycle.
The Rebels officaly signed the No. 2 transfer class nationally, according to On3. A major recruit in that class is Princewill Umanmielen, brother of Rebel star Princley Umanmielen.
Princewill is expected to be a difference maker in Oxford beginning in the 2025 season, and he is so highly-thought-of that he is rated as one of the 10 best transfers to make his way to the SEC this offseason, according to On3's rankings.
The sophomore from Austin, Texas, spent his first two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to the Rebels on Dec. 14. In his time with the Cornhuskers, Umanmielen recorded 35 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. Umanmielen appeared in 17 total games for Nebraska over the past two seasons.
Although his stats may not seem impressive upon first glance, edge rusher was a position group loaded with talent these past two seasons as Nebraska has bounced back under head coach Matt Rhule. What Umanmielen lacks in tangible stats, he more than makes up for in promise. He boasts a pass rush just as lethal as his brother's and has been a major addition for defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Ole Miss kicks off its 2025 season against Georgia State on Aug. 30.