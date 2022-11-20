Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 After Blowout Loss to Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels took a dive in the AP Top 25 released on Sunday.

Ole Miss entered Saturday's game ranked No. 14 in the poll, but it fell to No. 20 this week after the 42-27 loss on Saturday. Below is the entirety of the AP Poll with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. USC Trojans

6. LSU Tigers

7. Clemson Tigers

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9 Tennessee Volunteers

10. Oregon Ducks

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Washington Huskies

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

14. Utah Utes

15. Kansas State Wildcats

16. Florida State Seminoles

17. UCLA Bruins

18. North Carolina Tar Heels

19. Tulane Green Wave

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Cincinnati Bearcats

22. Oregon State Beavers

23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

24. Texas Longhorns

25. UCF Knights

The Rebels have a quick turnaround after their disappointing showing in Fayetteville this week. They will return to action at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night, and kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

