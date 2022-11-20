Ole Miss Falls in AP Top 25 After Blowout Loss to Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels took a dive in the AP Top 25 released on Sunday.
Ole Miss entered Saturday's game ranked No. 14 in the poll, but it fell to No. 20 this week after the 42-27 loss on Saturday. Below is the entirety of the AP Poll with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Michigan Wolverines
4. TCU Horned Frogs
5. USC Trojans
6. LSU Tigers
7. Clemson Tigers
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9 Tennessee Volunteers
10. Oregon Ducks
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Washington Huskies
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Utah Utes
15. Kansas State Wildcats
16. Florida State Seminoles
17. UCLA Bruins
18. North Carolina Tar Heels
19. Tulane Green Wave
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Cincinnati Bearcats
22. Oregon State Beavers
23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
24. Texas Longhorns
25. UCF Knights
The Rebels have a quick turnaround after their disappointing showing in Fayetteville this week. They will return to action at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night, and kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
