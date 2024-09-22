Ole Miss Falls in AP Poll Despite Dominating Win Over Georgia Southern
Despite another dominating win on Saturday night over Georgia Southern, the Ole Miss Rebels fell one spot in the AP Top 25 that was released on Sunday afternoon entering Week 5 of the college football season.
The top four spots of the poll all remained stagnant, but the Tennessee Volunteers (previously ranked No. 6 nationally) leapfrogged Ole Miss to the No. 5 spot after their win over the then-No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners. Tennessee has the advantage of having beaten a nationally ranked SEC team on its resume while the Rebels have simply cruised through the first four weeks against seemingly lesser competition.
The SEC teams ranked in this week's poll are as follows:
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Georgia Bulldogs
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Tennessee Volunteers (+1)
6. Ole Miss Rebels (-1)
11. Missouri Tigers (-4)
14. LSU Tigers (+2)
21. Oklahoma Sooners (-6)
24. Texas A&M Aggies (+1)
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (7), Arkansas (3)
Despite this drop in the AP Poll, Ole Miss held firm at No. 5 in this week's Coaches Poll while Tennessee remained at No. 6.
Competition picks up for the Rebels this week as they open SEC play at home against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.