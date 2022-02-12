Ole Miss Football Wishes Cornerback Mike Hilton Good Luck in Super Bowl 56

With two days until the Super Bowl, the Ole Miss Football family showed love to a former player who will be appearing in the big game on Sunday.

Ole Miss Football released a video on social media of Ole Miss staff members and alumni congratulating Cincinnatti Bengals' cornerback Mike Hilton and wishing him good luck in the Super Bowl versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Hilton received shout-outs from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter, assistant head coach Derek Nix and associate AD of player development Tom Luke.

Ole Miss alumni wide receiver Cody Core, offensive lineman Javon Patterson, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive back Trae Elston and defensive lineman Jerrell Powe also wished Hilton the best on Sunday.

A five-year veteran, Hilton spent his first four seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Bengals during 2021 free agency.

Hilton signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016 before getting signed to the Steelers practice squad.

In the first year of his four-year, $24 million deal, Hilton recorded 66 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one pick-six. Oh, and he also helped the Bengals win their first playoff game since 1991 and make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

In the 2021 postseason, Hilton has recorded nine total tackles, four passes defended and one interception so far.

John Macon Gillespie broke down Hilton's career at Ole Miss and in the pros leading up to Super Bowl 56.

Hilton and the Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

