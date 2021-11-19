Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Ole Miss Becomes First SEC School To Begin Support Through Alston Ruling

    Ole Miss is the first in the SEC to utilize new support for student Athletes
    Ole Miss became the first university in the SEC to initiate support for its student-athletes through the Alston Ruling on Friday, giving Eligible Rebels the ability to receive new financial support, effective immediately. 

    Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter released a statement on this development, noting the advantages it will provide for the athletes in particular. 

    "As soon as the ruling came down, we recognized this as an opportunity to enhance our student-athlete experience and immediately took steps to initiate the additional support," said Carter. "These benefits in addition to the proactive approach we have taken in the NIL space through the Next Level program are intended to offer our student-athletes as much financial support as any institution in college athletics.

    "I appreciate the hard work by our Alston committee and campus partners, including Financial Aid, Procurement and the Bursar's Office, to quickly formulate a plan and put it into action."

    The Alston Ruling, which resulted from the supreme court ruling from Alston vs. NCAA granted schools permission to not only provide student-athletes with education-related benefits but also provide them with direct financial support up to the legally established maximum figure of $5,980 per year.

    Each SEC school will be able to make its own determinations on criteria and methods to supply these benefits to their student-athletes.

    Ole Miss athletes will begin receiving these benefits immediately and will be provided with $2,990 in both the fall and spring semesters of each academic year. 

