Ole Miss Flips Commitment of Transfer RB Rashad Amos From Colorado
The Ole Miss Rebels continue to add running backs to an already-loaded room this offseason.
The Ole Miss Rebels have added yet another transfer running back to their roster as Rashad Amos is set to join the roster in Oxford, he announced on Saturday.
Amos was originally committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and later the Colorado Buffaloes out of the portal, but after a visit to Ole Miss, he has now flipped and is joining the Rebels.
He spent two seasons of college ball in Columbia playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks (2020, 2022), but he transferred to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks prior to the 2023 campaign where he had a breakout year. Amos rushed for 1,075 yards on 210 carries (5.1 AVG) and 13 scores in Oxford, Ohio, in his lone season with the program.
Now, he is taking his talents to Oxford, Mississippi, and returning to the realm of the SEC. Amos is just the latest in what has been a flurry of running back commitments out of the portal for Ole Miss this offseason joining a group that contains Henry Parrish Jr. from the Miami Hurricanes and Domonique Thomas (Clemson, Georgia State) who joined the program on Friday.
This continues a trend that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin established in spring practice where he voiced his intention to pursue depth and talent at the running back position.
"You're going to have another free agency window coming up," Kiffin said. "If you guys look out there and look at our running back position, just like you would in the NFL, you're going to attack free agency at that spot. It is what it is."