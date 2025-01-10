Ole Miss Football Adds Another Key Transfer Portal Tight End in Trace Bruckler
The Ole Miss Rebels continue to add talent through the transfer portal as they brought in tight end Trace Bruckler (formerly of the New Mexico Lobos) on Thursday night.
Bruckler announced his commitment to Ole Miss via X, which you can view below.
The New Mexico transfer is heading into his fourth college season in 2025. Over his career with the Lobos, he racked up 46 receptions, 421 yards and five touchdowns.
Bruckler is listed at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds and has some impressive versatility. Bruckler started his career as a wide receiver in high school but was bulked up and moved to tight end during fall camp prior to his freshman campaign.
This positional prowess could come in handy for Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. as they look to rebuild what has become a potent attack under their leadership.
Bruckler will be joining names like returner Dae'Quan Wright and transfer Luke Hasz, adding to an already talented tight end room in Oxford.
Coming out of high school, Bruckler was listed as a three-star recruit and the 211th best wide receiver in the class of 2021 out of Lone Star High School in Texas.
Ole Miss will have a very different look in 2025 as it has continued its impressive transfer portal streak over the last few years. While Bruckler may not be the biggest name in the portal this offseason, he could be a vital piece of Ole Miss' offense next year with his ability to play at the end of the line and a history at wide receiver, posing a threat against all levels of coverage.